

‘Jennifer Aniston should be killed’, wrote Harvey Weinstein in email

The response came after a National Enquirer reporter reached out to Weinstein for a story. "The National Enquirer intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein," the email read. Aniston's reps, according to Variety, later denied that the incident took place. "The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey," the Friends star's representatives said.











The email is part of a 1000-page trove of documents that reveal how the disgraced movie producer sought to correct his image after multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault were made against him, opening the doors for hundreds of women to come forward with their own stories, leading to what is known as the 'Weinstein effect'.



Weinstein, 67, faces up to 29 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actor Jessica Mann in 2013. He denied the accusations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

