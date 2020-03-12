Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:30 AM
latest
Home Art & Culture

Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ is top global single for 2019

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ is top global single for 2019

Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ is top global single for 2019

Billie Eilish's "bad guy", a pounding song that pokes fun at distorted perceptions, was named as the top global single of 2019 by the record industry.
"bad guy", the fifth single from the 18-year-old American singer's first album, "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?", was a hit across the world and the most listened-to track of the year.
"So you're a tough guy, like it really rough guy, just can't get enough guy, chest always so puffed guy," Eilish sings in the chorus, sometimes wearing a snorkel and mask and sometimes smearing blood from her nose over her face.
"I'm that bad type, make your mama sad type, make your girlfriend mad tight, might seduce your dad type, I'm the bad guy, Duh," she sings.
In her official "bad guy" video, which has had 809 million views on YouTube, she finishes the song by sitting cross-legged on top of a man who is doing press ups.
IFPI, which represents the recording industry, said the track came top of its digital singles chart, with 19.5 million track equivalents, ahead of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" which came second with 18.4 million track equivalents.
Last month, it was announced that Eilish will sing the title song from the latest James Bond film "No Time to Die." "Billie Eilish has taken the world by storm with her incredible voice and genre-defying sound," said IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore. "She is also an artist who addresses important issues like mental health in her lyrics that clearly resonate with her fans all over the world," Moore said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Jennifer Aniston should be killed’, wrote Harvey Weinstein in email
Coronavirus: Coachella music festival postponed
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ is top global single for 2019
Swapnadal felicitates Rokeya Rafique Baby
An eulogium to artist Qayyum Chowdhury on his 88th birth anniversary
Aditya Narayan announces six-month sabbatical from TV
Weinstein lawyers seek five years in jail for sex crime conviction
Pearl Jam, Miley Cyrus and Madonna scrap gigs over coronavirus fears


Latest News
Postal saving schemes go automation
Coronavirus confirmed as pandemic
World Kidney Day Thursday, 20m suffer from ailments
Culprits hack pregnant woman entering her flat in capital
JS special session on March 22-23
Rohingya man hacked dead
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 yrs for sex crimes
SCBA polls: 3,031 voters cast ballots on first day
Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sex crimes
Tigers win T20 series whitewashing Zimbabwe
Most Read News
Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team
Information warfare: Present, past & future in a nutshell
Startup ecosystem in Bangladesh
Massive fire breaks out at Rupnagar Slum
79 quarantined at home in Manikganj
PM to open country’s first-ever expressway Thursday
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks
2 coronavirus patients make recovery: IEDCR
Modi to join Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft