Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:30 AM
latest
Home Art & Culture

Swapnadal felicitates Rokeya Rafique Baby

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Swapnadal felicitates Rokeya Rafique Baby

Swapnadal felicitates Rokeya Rafique Baby

Theatre troupe 'Swapnadal' honoured the noted thespian Rokeya Rafique Baby with 'International Women's Day Award 2020' on March 8. The award was given for her contribution to theatre through an award giving ceremony held at the Studio Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), Segunbagicha in the city. The troupe organised the programme marking the International Women's Day 2020.
Thespian Ataur Rahman and theatre activist S M Mohsin jointly conferred the award, in the form of crest and prize money, to the awardee. Writer Najia Jabin, actress Aruna Biswas and others were also present at the event.
'Swapnadal' has been celebrating the International Women's Day since 2012. So far, the troupe has venerated Ferdausi Majumdar, Shimul Yousuff, Lucky Enam, Nuna Afroz, Irin Parvin Lopa, Tropa Majumder, Sadhona Ahmed and others.
Following the award giving session, Swapnadal staged its monodrama 'Helen Keller', which shows the life and works of late American author-activist Helen Keller.
Rokeya Rafiq Baby is the chief of Theatre Art Unit.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Jennifer Aniston should be killed’, wrote Harvey Weinstein in email
Coronavirus: Coachella music festival postponed
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ is top global single for 2019
Swapnadal felicitates Rokeya Rafique Baby
An eulogium to artist Qayyum Chowdhury on his 88th birth anniversary
Aditya Narayan announces six-month sabbatical from TV
Weinstein lawyers seek five years in jail for sex crime conviction
Pearl Jam, Miley Cyrus and Madonna scrap gigs over coronavirus fears


Latest News
Postal saving schemes go automation
Coronavirus confirmed as pandemic
World Kidney Day Thursday, 20m suffer from ailments
Culprits hack pregnant woman entering her flat in capital
JS special session on March 22-23
Rohingya man hacked dead
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 yrs for sex crimes
SCBA polls: 3,031 voters cast ballots on first day
Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sex crimes
Tigers win T20 series whitewashing Zimbabwe
Most Read News
Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team
Information warfare: Present, past & future in a nutshell
Startup ecosystem in Bangladesh
Massive fire breaks out at Rupnagar Slum
79 quarantined at home in Manikganj
PM to open country’s first-ever expressway Thursday
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks
2 coronavirus patients make recovery: IEDCR
Modi to join Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft