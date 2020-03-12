

Swapnadal felicitates Rokeya Rafique Baby

Thespian Ataur Rahman and theatre activist S M Mohsin jointly conferred the award, in the form of crest and prize money, to the awardee. Writer Najia Jabin, actress Aruna Biswas and others were also present at the event.

'Swapnadal' has been celebrating the International Women's Day since 2012. So far, the troupe has venerated Ferdausi Majumdar, Shimul Yousuff, Lucky Enam, Nuna Afroz, Irin Parvin Lopa, Tropa Majumder, Sadhona Ahmed and others.

Following the award giving session, Swapnadal staged its monodrama 'Helen Keller', which shows the life and works of late American author-activist Helen Keller.

Rokeya Rafiq Baby is the chief of Theatre Art Unit.



























