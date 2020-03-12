Video
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:30 AM
City News

Three new dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020

Three new dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
According to daily update from DGHS, five dengue patients are being treated at hospitals in the capital.
Since the beginning of this year, 255 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 250 had been discharged from hospitals. Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year.
The government confirmed that dengue had claimed the lives of 164 people last year. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed the number after reviewing 263 out of 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. Last year, 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.    -UNB



