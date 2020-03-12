Video
Thursday, 12 March, 2020
10-Story Building On Bakalia

CDA body to submit report

2 members resign

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 11: The five member investigation committee formed by the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) on the construction of a ten-storied building on the alignment of Bakalia Access road illegally did not yet submit the report after a long four and a half month.
Present Chairman of CDA Jahirul Alam Dobash had constituted a five member committee to probe into the approval of against a high rise building built on the alignment of the Bakalia Access Road on October 25 last year.
The committee has been directed to submit the report within 15 working days after formation in October 25 last. But the committee did not yet submit the report. The five member committee is leading by Azadur Rahman Mallik, former Director of the Department of Environmrent (DOE) Chattogram Metro presently Joint Secretary of Water Resources Ministry.
Other four members are, Md Ilyas Hussain Executive Engineer of CDA as member Secretary and Deputy Secretary of CDA Amal Guha, Executive engineer of CDA Shamim Ahmed and Executive engineer of Roads and Highways department Zulfiqar Ahmed.
The Chairman of the committe said that the investigation has been finalised and it was placed to the member Secretary. But he did not yet submit it to the Chairman of CDA.
The Cheif of teh Committe said that I could not find any reson to submit it to the CDA Chairman.
Moreover, Ilyas Hussain Member secretary of the committee has submitted his resignation to the CDA Chairman from the committee on March 8 last.
Meanwhile a reliable source alleged that other members of the committee had been playing dilly-dallying tactics. Three Engineers and a deputy Secretary of CDA are included in the five member committee.
The land owner had allegedly constructed the ten-storied building on the alignment of Bakalia Access road illegally.
The CDA officials alleged that the concerned owner had constructed the building without the approval of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA).
Following the construction of the high rise building, the progress of the 1.5 kilometre long and 60 feet wide, Bakalia Access Road has been obstructed.
The former Chairman of CDA had approved a proposal to pay a compensation of taka 10 crore to the building owner to expedite the works of the project.
The CDA had directed the Investigation committee to unearth the causes of the approval of such a high rise building on the alignment of a 60-feet wide access road by the concerned officials of the CDA.
Following the approval of the building the CDA is to pay additional amount of taka ten crore for the high rise building built on the alignment of the road.
According to CDA sources, the ten storied building had been constructed in 2010 last, just on the alignment of the 60 Feet wide Bakalia access road.
But the the Access road was marked in the 1995 Master Plan of the CDA.  The owner of the building had built the 10-storied building with all legal permission from the CDA in 2010 last. But how the owner was able to get legal permission from the CDA?
The construction work of the Access Road has been disrupted following a rising of a highrise building on the alignment of the road. The road is being implemented under the supervision of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) at an estimated cost of taka 206 crore.


