

Language Movement veteran Laily Begum laid to rest

The 80-year-old died of old age complications at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday night. She was laid to rest after zuhr prayers.

The locals and the administration paid rich tribute to the Language Movement veteran before her burial.

She is survived by two sons and eight daughters.

Laily was a seventh grader when she participated in the Language Movement in Jhalakathi. Despite her brave contributions, she remained unrecognised until 2019.

Finally, on February 21, 2019 she was recognised as a Language Movement veteran by the local administration. -UNB























