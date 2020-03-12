HC rejects bail of GK Shamim’s four bodyguards

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday rejected a bail petition of GK Shamim's four bodyguards in a case filed under the Arms Act.

The court also ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to finish the investigation into the case in four months.

An HC bench of Justice Md. Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafijul Alam rejected a rule which was issued on February 3 on a bail petition filed by the four bodyguards. The four bodyguards of GK Shamim are Badda's Mohammad Zahidul Islam, Shahidul Islam of Jesore, Kamal Hossain of Bhola and Shamshad Hossain of Nilphamari.





