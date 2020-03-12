Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:30 AM
latest
Home City News

Kaladumur River dying, immediate dredging needed

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Kaladumur River dying, immediate dredging needed

Kaladumur River dying, immediate dredging needed

CUMILLA, Mar 11: The Kaladumur River, a branch of the Gomti River, is gradually turning into a dead river due to siltation, severely affecting the irrigation of 50,000 bighas of land in four upazilas of Cumilla and Chandpur districts.
Around 10,000 farmers of several unions under the four upazilas are dependent on the river for irrigating their land.
However, the river has almost dried up and is gradually turning into a dead one following the deposit of silt and lack of dredging for long, leading to a water crisis.
As a result, farmers cannot irrigate their land in the current Boro season.
Under such circumstances, farmers demanded that at least a 13-km portion of the river from Gouripur to Eliatganj Bridge be dredged on an urgent basis to revive the river and ensure proper irrigation of the arable land.
During a recent visit to the river portion, it was found that the river originates from the Gomti River at Gouripur.
However, it is turning into a dead river as silt deposits for there is no dredging work for long.
Farmers of Gouripur, Jhinglatali, Eliatganj Uttar and Eliatganj Dakkhin, Raipur, Baniapara, Chandra, Adampur, Bitman, Tamta, Singula, Bittola and Noyakandi unions in Daudkandi upazila, Babutipara union in Muradnagar upazila, Suhilpur, Bataghashi union of Chandina upazila and different areas, including Sachar of Kachua upazila in Chandpur district, are dependent on the river for the irrigation of their Boro field.
Jamal Uddin, a farmer of Singula village, said although they are dependent on the river for irrigation and other household work, these are being hampered greatly as the river has dried up.
Besides, fishermen who eke out an existence catching fish in the river have also been rendered with no work as there is no water flow in the river, he said, calling for immediate steps to dredge the river.
Another farmer, Matin Sarker, said once many species of fish were found in the river. Following deposit of silt in the river and no dredging work, now there is no water flow and thus no fish.
He also said they staged protests several times demanding that the river be dredged. But no initiative has been taken to this end.
Md Sarwar Jaman, upazila agriculture officer of Daudkandi, said the land on both sides of the river is known as a granary. "If there's adequate water during the Boro season, the production would double. It's now urgently needed to carry out dredging work in the river to ensure smooth Boro production."
Md Abdul Latif, executive engineer of Water Development Board in Cumilla, said there is a plan for dredging the river. "The problem will be resolved soon," he said.        -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family files objection against formal charges
Three new dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours
CDA body to submit report
Language Movement veteran Laily Begum laid to rest
HC rejects bail of GK Shamim’s four bodyguards
Kaladumur River dying, immediate dredging needed
Magistrate ‘ordered’ cutting off tourist’s hair
Form body to examine Mar 7 speech in constitution: HC


Latest News
Postal saving schemes go automation
Coronavirus confirmed as pandemic
World Kidney Day Thursday, 20m suffer from ailments
Culprits hack pregnant woman entering her flat in capital
JS special session on March 22-23
Rohingya man hacked dead
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 yrs for sex crimes
SCBA polls: 3,031 voters cast ballots on first day
Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sex crimes
Tigers win T20 series whitewashing Zimbabwe
Most Read News
Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team
Information warfare: Present, past & future in a nutshell
Startup ecosystem in Bangladesh
Massive fire breaks out at Rupnagar Slum
79 quarantined at home in Manikganj
PM to open country’s first-ever expressway Thursday
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks
2 coronavirus patients make recovery: IEDCR
Modi to join Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft