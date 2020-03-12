Video
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:29 AM
Home City News

Magistrate ‘ordered’ cutting off tourist’s hair

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 11: Allegations have been raised against Assistant Commissioner (land) and Executive Magistrate Syed Mahbubul Alam Haque of cutting off the hair of a tourist at Guliakhali Sea Beach in Sitakunda upazila.
The incident went viral on Facebook soon after the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.
Locals said some people were engaged in 'unsocial activities' on the sea beach. On information, a team led by Alam seized seven tents and detained a youth from the site.
Later, he ordered his people to cut the youth's hair as punishment.
Shajahan Saleh, who was person at the spot, took a photo of the incident and posted it on his Facebook, claiming that the magistrate had ordered the haircut.
The photo evoked angry response from people who said the incident is an example of misuse of power.
Magistrate Alam claimed that he did not order the haircut. He said some locals cut off the young man's hair claiming that he had misbehaved with them.
Sitakunda Upazila Nirbahi Officer Milton Roy said he is unaware of the incident and promised to look into it.    -UNB


