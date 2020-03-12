

Dhaka Bank Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq Dhaka Bank Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq flanked by IBA-DU Associate Professor and Coordinator MDP Sutapa Bhattacharjee (Guest Speaker), Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Abu Jafar and A K M Shahnawaj and head office women employees, posing in the celebration programme of International Women Day-2020' at Dhaka Bank Training Institute (DBTI) in the city on Sunday. On that occasion, Dhaka Bank has also announced customized 'Motor Bike Loan'for women for their comfortable, flowing and secure travel under the tagline 'Sopno Simahin Cholbo Badhahin'. Dhaka Bank 'Motor Bike Loan' for women includes up to Tk. 1,50,000 loan facility, 90pc loan facility on the quotation value of Motor Bike (scooter), 3 (three) years repayment facility, attractive interest rate and only 1pc loan processing fee.