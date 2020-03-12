

Standard Chartered Bank Ltd General Manager-Priority Banking, Deposits and Mortgages Lutful Habib and PHP Automobiles Ltd Executive Director Taseer Karim exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) on behalf of their organisations in presence of their colleague at a ceremony in the city recently. Under this MoU, Customers purchasing Proton vehicles with Standard Chartered Auto Finance will be offered 50pc rebate on vehicle registration fees by PHP Automobiles Ltd.