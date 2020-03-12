Samsung Bangladesh Managing Director Seungwon Youn

Samsung Bangladesh Managing Director Seungwon Youn along with his company colleagues, poses with the 4th batch of Junior Software Academy for the underprivileged children of Bangladesh, at the start of the course at Samsung's Research and Development (R&D) Institute, recently under corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects after successfully completion of the 3rd batch. For the 4th batch, Samsung has collaborated with some renowned NGO's including EduCo and SoS. With the help of the NGO's, Samsung is providing training to 30 underprivileged high school students from Grade 6-10 in the Junior Software Academy.