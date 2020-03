Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Mohammad Sirajul Islam

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Mohammad Sirajul Islam attends as the chief gust while Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam Presiding over a dialogue on "Identification and removal of problems of trades in Bangladesh investment sector," organized by BIDA and CCCI at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Tuesday.