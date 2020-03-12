

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury MP (Chief Guest) along with United Commercial Bank



















Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury MP (Chief Guest) along with United Commercial Bank (UCB) Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Audit Committee Chairman Akhter Matin Chaudhury, Acting Managing Director Arif Quadri, Directors and high officials, inaugurating Mujib Corner on the occasion of 100th Birth Anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at the Corporate office of UCB in the city on Tuesday.