Russia reaches out to OPEC amid price war





The oil price conflict broke out after Opec and a group of non-member countries dominated by Russia - the world's second largest oil producer - on Friday failed to agree on production cuts.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, responded by announcing unilateral price cuts. This prompted the oil price to plummet and fuelled huge drops on stock markets Monday.

On Tuesday, Saudi oil giant Aramco announced a plan to massively increase oil output despite falling demand during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Moscow remains open to cooperation with Opec to stabilise the oil market.

"I want to say the doors aren't closed," Novak told the state-run Rossiya 24 television channel, hinting at the possibility of further talks.

Russia's failure to reach agreement with the cartel "does not mean that in the future we can't cooperate with Opec and non-Opec countries," Novak insisted. -AFP















