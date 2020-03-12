Video
Cultivation of less water consuming spicy crops stressed

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

RAJSHAHI, Mar 11: Instead of depending on only Irri-Boro farming, emphasis should be given to the promotion of less-irrigation consuming spicy crops in Barind area to lessen the gradually mounting pressure on underground water.
Large-scale promotion of less-water consuming crops could be an effective means of mitigating water-stress condition in the drought-prone Barind area.
Agricultural experts and development activists made this observation while addressing farmers' field day meeting at Dubail village under Tanore upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK) and Barendra Seed Bank jointly organised the meeting where various aspects of promoting water-saving spicy crops in the drought-prone Barind area discussed elaborately.




On the occasion, farming process of 10 water-saving spicy crops was disseminated among the attending farmers.
Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Muhammad Saifullah, Upazila vice-chairman Abu Bakkar, BARCIK Director Towhidul Alam, national agriculture award winning farmer Nur Muhammad and BARCIK Regional Coordinator Shahidul Islam addressed the meeting as resource persons with national environment award winning farmer Yousuf Ali Mollah in the chair.
Nur Muhammad said that adverse impacts of climate change have triggered recurrence of natural calamities, posing a serious threat to the farming of cereal crops, including Irri-boro, and the living conditions of farmers in the drought-prone Barind area.    -BSS


