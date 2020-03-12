Video
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:28 AM
JU VC’s book ‘Women’s Work Gender and Kinship’ unveiled

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
JU Correspondent

The book 'Women's Work Gender and Kinship' by Jahangirnagar University (JU) Vice Chancellor Prof Farzana Islam was unveiled on Wednesday.
Former chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof Nazrul Islam presided over the book launching ceremony held at Kabi Sufia kamal auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum in Dhaka.
Addressing the programme, Prof Nazrul Islam said, 'The book is an extraordinary study of the life of slum women.
It will help to know about the lifestyle of low income people in Dhaka city mainly in slum area. The writer has authored this by including practical experience. How a woman manages her husband, children and family etc. are discussed in this book properly.
This book will be especially helpful to know slum people in detail.
Professor Nazrul Islam expressed optimism for the Bangla edition of the book so that people of all levels can study the book.
Conducted by Prof Ahmed Reza, political scientist Prof Dr Naseem Akhter Hossain, anthropologist Prof Uasir Uddin, social analyst khondoker Sakhawat Ali, gender specialist Salma A. Shafi discussed the book at the launching ceremony.
The 326-page book contains 9 chapter and published by Md. Aynul Hossain publisher of A H Development Publishing House.
The writer of the book Prof Farzana Islam, an anthropologist, was born in Shariatpur in 1957.
She did her post graduation in sociology from Dhaka University in 1980 and joined Chittagong University as a lecturer of the Sociology Department in 1982.
In 1986, she joined the JU Anthropology Department and subsequently became its chairperson.
She also did her PhD from Sussex University of the UK in 2001. In 2014, she was appointed as the vice chancellor of Jahangirnagar University (JU).


