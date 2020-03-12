World Kidney Day today

The 'World Kidney Day-2020' will be observed in the country, as elsewhere across the globe, on Thursday (today) aiming to raise awareness of the increasing burden of kidney diseases and to strive for kidney health for everyone everywhere.

Specifically, the 2020 campaign highlights the importance of preventive interventions to avert the onset and progression of kidney disease.

The theme of this year is 'Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere- from Prevention to Detention and Equitable Access to care'.

The World Kidney Day is observed on Thursday in the second week of March every year. -UNB



