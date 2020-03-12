

CCCI president gets 'Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award'

He was awarded for his contribution to the economy of Bangladesh.

West Bengal Education Development Foundation handed over the award to Mahbubul Alam on behalf of the institute at Barasat Jila Parishad auditorium on Saturday.

A festival 'India-Bangladesh Friendship Festival-2020' was organised on this occasion.

Maharaj Satyananda presided over the programme conducted by the Institute Chief Executive Officer and Bengal Education Development Foundation State President Md Aminul Islam.















