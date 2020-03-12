Counterfeit detergent factory owner fined





Factory owner Mir Emdadul Islam was fined Tk 80,000 or one month jail in default. Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) seized a huge amount of fake detergents from the factory and adulterated child food from his house. Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner of Nalchity (Land) Shakhawat Hossain operated the mobile court.

Deputy Commanding Officer of Rab-8, Major Abdullah Al Moin Hasan said Emdadul was running the factory in his house and used to supply fake detergents using names of renowned companies.

Besides, he also supplied different fake goods including food, soap and tea to the market, the Rab officer said. -UNB

















