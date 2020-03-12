Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:28 AM
latest
Home News

Counterfeit detergent factory owner fined

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

JHALAKATHI, Mar 11: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined the owner of a factory producing counterfeit detergents at Saitpakiya village under Nalchity upazila in Jhalakathi.
Factory owner Mir Emdadul Islam was fined Tk 80,000 or one month jail in default. Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) seized a huge amount of fake detergents from the factory and adulterated child food from his house. Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner of Nalchity (Land) Shakhawat Hossain operated the mobile court.
Deputy Commanding Officer of Rab-8, Major Abdullah Al Moin Hasan said Emdadul was running the factory in his house and used to supply fake detergents using names of renowned companies.
Besides, he also supplied different fake goods including food, soap and tea to the market, the Rab officer said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cultivation of less water consuming spicy crops stressed
JU VC’s book ‘Women’s Work Gender and Kinship’ unveiled
Paddy procurement through digital app now to cover 64 upazilas
World Kidney Day today
CCCI president gets 'Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award'
Counterfeit detergent factory owner fined
Harijan people vow to prevent drug abuse, child marriage
Climate change boosted Australia bushfire risk by at least 30


Latest News
Postal saving schemes go automation
Coronavirus confirmed as pandemic
World Kidney Day Thursday, 20m suffer from ailments
Culprits hack pregnant woman entering her flat in capital
JS special session on March 22-23
Rohingya man hacked dead
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 yrs for sex crimes
SCBA polls: 3,031 voters cast ballots on first day
Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sex crimes
Tigers win T20 series whitewashing Zimbabwe
Most Read News
Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team
Information warfare: Present, past & future in a nutshell
Startup ecosystem in Bangladesh
Massive fire breaks out at Rupnagar Slum
79 quarantined at home in Manikganj
PM to open country’s first-ever expressway Thursday
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks
2 coronavirus patients make recovery: IEDCR
Modi to join Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft