Harijan people vow to prevent drug abuse, child marriage





They made the pledge at the meeting titled 'Effects of drug abuse and prevention of child marriage in Harijan community' organised by Debi Chowdhurani Palli Unnayan Kendra (DCPUC) at Sadar Hospital Colony premises on Tuesday afternoon.

Manusher Jonno Foundation assisted to arrange the event under 'Enhancing skills and self-confidence of Harijan community' project for their development and mainstreaming to attain sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan attended the meeting as the chief guest with President of Rangpur unit of Harijan Kallyan Parishad Litan Roy in the hair. Deputy Police Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md. Mohidul Islam, Civil Surgeon Dr. Hirombo Kumar Roy and Deputy Director of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) Masud Hossain and Executive Director of DCPUK Nurul Islam Dulu addressed as special guests. General Secretary of Rangpur unit of Harijan Kallyan Parishad Chhatu Basfor, its Members Dilip Basfor and Sumita Basfor and youth organiser Sujan Kumar Roy spoke.

DNC Deputy Director Masud Hossain discussed bad impacts of drug abuse and called upon the Harijan community leaders to make their young generation aware of the severe consequences of drugs to prevent drug abuse for a healthier life.

Deputy Police Commissioner Mohidul Islam discussed severe consequences of child marriage that destroys life of premature girls hindering their education, shattering lives, destroying their future and causing neonatal, maternal and child deaths.

The participating Harijan leaders expressed commitments to free their backward community people from child marriage and drug abuse to pave the way for their better future, education and healthier life.

The chief guest stressed on engaging comprehensive efforts to assist the Harijan community people in preventing drug abuse and child marriage for their mainstreaming in the society to achieve the SDGs leaving no one behind. -BSS



























RANGPUR, Mar 11: A large number of Harijan people at a views-exchange meeting here have vowed to prevent drug abuse and child marriage for building a better future of their socially backward community people.They made the pledge at the meeting titled 'Effects of drug abuse and prevention of child marriage in Harijan community' organised by Debi Chowdhurani Palli Unnayan Kendra (DCPUC) at Sadar Hospital Colony premises on Tuesday afternoon.Manusher Jonno Foundation assisted to arrange the event under 'Enhancing skills and self-confidence of Harijan community' project for their development and mainstreaming to attain sustainable development goals (SDGs).Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan attended the meeting as the chief guest with President of Rangpur unit of Harijan Kallyan Parishad Litan Roy in the hair. Deputy Police Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md. Mohidul Islam, Civil Surgeon Dr. Hirombo Kumar Roy and Deputy Director of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) Masud Hossain and Executive Director of DCPUK Nurul Islam Dulu addressed as special guests. General Secretary of Rangpur unit of Harijan Kallyan Parishad Chhatu Basfor, its Members Dilip Basfor and Sumita Basfor and youth organiser Sujan Kumar Roy spoke.DNC Deputy Director Masud Hossain discussed bad impacts of drug abuse and called upon the Harijan community leaders to make their young generation aware of the severe consequences of drugs to prevent drug abuse for a healthier life.Deputy Police Commissioner Mohidul Islam discussed severe consequences of child marriage that destroys life of premature girls hindering their education, shattering lives, destroying their future and causing neonatal, maternal and child deaths.The participating Harijan leaders expressed commitments to free their backward community people from child marriage and drug abuse to pave the way for their better future, education and healthier life.The chief guest stressed on engaging comprehensive efforts to assist the Harijan community people in preventing drug abuse and child marriage for their mainstreaming in the society to achieve the SDGs leaving no one behind. -BSS