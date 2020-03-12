Video
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:28 AM
Nine Qatar World Cup workers die in 2019

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

DOHA, MARCH 11: Nine labourers on World Cup 2022 projects died in the past year, Qatari organisers said Wednesday, stressing that none of the deaths were a result of accidents at tournament projects.
All but one of the dead who suffered health issues had yet to undergo a new comprehensive medical screening intended to detect underlying risks, the supreme committee organising the tournament said.
The checks, along with newly launched electronic medical records and mental health supervision for workers, were introduced following criticism by human rights groups of Qatar's past labour practices.
"With each death, regardless of what NGOs may think, we've always taken a lot of attention and concern," the committee's executive director for worker welfare, Mahmoud Qutub, told AFP.




"The comprehensive medical screening, as a preventative measure, has probably been one of the most effective programmes we have launched."
In 2018, by contrast, one worker died as a result of a workplace accident after falling from a height at the Al-Janoub stadium. Ten non-work related deaths were reported in the same period.
Most of Qatar's 2.75 million residents, 90 percent of whom are foreigners, are from poor developing countries working on projects linked to the 2022 World Cup. Of that number only around 26,000 are directly employed on SC projects.
Three workers were killed and 11 injured in a bus crash in November in what was the single deadliest incident in 2019, according to a committee welfare report.    -AFP



Nine Qatar World Cup workers die in 2019
