Getafe refuse to travel to Italy for Inter Milan Europa League clash





All sports in Italy have been suspended until April 3, including Serie A football, but Champions League and Europa League matches are under the jurisdiction of UEFA.

Inter Milan are due to host Getafe in the Europa League last 16, first leg in the San Siro on Thursday while Roma welcome Sevilla a week later.









"If we have to lose the tie, we will lose it," Torres told Onda Cero radio.

"We have asked UEFA to look for an alternative to play in Milan. We don't want to go into the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. "Under no circumstances are we going to put our health at risk. Unless things change tomorrow, Getafe will not travel to Italy." -AFP



MILAN, MARCH 11: Getafe president Angel Torres said Tuesday the Spanish team will not travel to Italy for their Europa League game against Inter Milan this week as the coronavirus crisis escalates.All sports in Italy have been suspended until April 3, including Serie A football, but Champions League and Europa League matches are under the jurisdiction of UEFA.Inter Milan are due to host Getafe in the Europa League last 16, first leg in the San Siro on Thursday while Roma welcome Sevilla a week later."If we have to lose the tie, we will lose it," Torres told Onda Cero radio."We have asked UEFA to look for an alternative to play in Milan. We don't want to go into the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. "Under no circumstances are we going to put our health at risk. Unless things change tomorrow, Getafe will not travel to Italy." -AFP