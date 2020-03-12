Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:27 AM
latest
Home Sports

Getafe refuse to travel to Italy for Inter Milan Europa League clash

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

MILAN, MARCH 11: Getafe president Angel Torres said Tuesday the Spanish team will not travel to Italy for their Europa League game against Inter Milan this week as the coronavirus crisis escalates.
All sports in Italy have been suspended until April 3, including Serie A football, but Champions League and Europa League matches are under the jurisdiction of UEFA.
Inter Milan are due to host Getafe in the Europa League last 16, first leg in the San Siro on Thursday while Roma welcome Sevilla a week later.




"If we have to lose the tie, we will lose it," Torres told Onda Cero radio.
"We have asked UEFA to look for an alternative to play in Milan. We don't want to go into the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. "Under no circumstances are we going to put our health at risk. Unless things change tomorrow, Getafe will not travel to Italy."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nine Qatar World Cup workers die in 2019
Bayern's match at Union Berlin to be played behind closed doors
Getafe refuse to travel to Italy for Inter Milan Europa League clash
Paraguayan judge orders Ronaldinho to remain in prison
Weak Spurs exposed as Leipzig cruise into Champions League quarters
Premier League suffers first postponement as Arsenal players quarantined
Decision of shaking hands should be left to the players, says Barry Richards
Bangabandhu Corporate Badminton rolls today


Latest News
Postal saving schemes go automation
Coronavirus confirmed as pandemic
World Kidney Day Thursday, 20m suffer from ailments
Culprits hack pregnant woman entering her flat in capital
JS special session on March 22-23
Rohingya man hacked dead
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 yrs for sex crimes
SCBA polls: 3,031 voters cast ballots on first day
Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sex crimes
Tigers win T20 series whitewashing Zimbabwe
Most Read News
Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team
Information warfare: Present, past & future in a nutshell
Startup ecosystem in Bangladesh
Massive fire breaks out at Rupnagar Slum
79 quarantined at home in Manikganj
PM to open country’s first-ever expressway Thursday
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks
2 coronavirus patients make recovery: IEDCR
Modi to join Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft