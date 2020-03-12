Video
Decision of shaking hands should be left to the players, says Barry Richards

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
BIPIN DANI

Visiting South African players are taking every precautionary measures and necessary steps against Corona Virus and the team would follow the instructions of the team doctor ((Shuaib Manjra is travelling with the team) whether to shake hands with the Indian players after the first ODI to be played at Dharamsala on Thursday.
However, the former South African batsman Barry Richards feels that it (the decision whether to shake hands or not) should be left to the players.
England captain Joe Root is already on record saying his players would not shake hands with the host players in Sri Lanka.
"Leave that to the players to decide....", Barry Richards, 74, speaking exclusively over telephone, said.
"I think people die of way more things than this...7.5 million (people) use London Underground EVERY day. The whole of London should be in hospital", Richards, who played four Test matches for SA, added.
India's leg break googly bowler posted a photo of him wearing Face Mask en route To Dharamshala (from Delhi). Even Sri Lankan players wore masks to avoid pollution in Delhi.
"No, I don't think it (wearing masks) is necessary to safeguard against such virus", Arjuna de Silva, the Sri Lankan sports medicine expert, said.
"Hand hygiene is the most important and it is
better if it is detected early", he said.
"Players should not mingle with the fans for
selfies".
"It is better to play in empty stadium like football and thus large gatherings can be avoided", Prof. deSilva, who was also a member of the SLC (Sri lanka Cricket) board medical panel, said.
"Yes, I agree the fans would not want to see the match only on TV and even the home team would not want to play without their own spectators but all over the world drastic measures are being taken to avoid spread of this virus".
"There are more than 350 cases in England including the Health Minister", he further added.













