Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:27 AM
Bangabandhu Corporate Badminton rolls today

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Sports Reporter

With participations of 45 teams, Bangabandhu Corporate Badminton Fest-2020 is rolling today (Thursday) at 5:00pm at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium, Paltan in Dhaka.
The shuttlers of 21 corporate houses will play in three categories of the event. In open category, over-24 shuttlers will play in men's single and double. The two Master Double categories are for over-40 and over-45 shuttlers.
The registration fee for the singles is Taka 4000 while for doubles is Taka 8000. The three-day corporate badminton festival is sponsored by Akash DTH and co-sponsored by Bashundhara Kings. Yet the registration fees are of big margin and the sponsors are all big names in corporate world, apart from trophies, there will be no prize money for the winners.




