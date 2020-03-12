BFF may play all BPL matches in one venue





Mr Salahuddin comes before the media on Wednesday during the half-time of the AFC Cup group stage match between Bashundhara Kings and TC Sports Club. There he says, "All the football events are postponed internationally from today. We do not want to stop the Premier League matches right now as such action will cause financial problem for the clubs. In that stead, we are thinking of playing all the matches in one venue. The decisions will be taken in an emergency meeting of the Professional League Committee next Saturday. We are taking this decision on our own. None from the clubs requested us about it."

In the meantime, like many other football authorities, Bangladesh FF also postponed the remaining matches of the joint qualifier round of FIFA World Cup 2020 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 as a safety precaution.

Leave are to be grant for the foreign coaching staff. On Monday, BFF officials said that the matches of Bangladesh Premier League and Women's Football League would continue.















