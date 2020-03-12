Video
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:27 AM
AFC Cup 2020 group stage

Flying start for Bashundhara Kings beat Trust and Care Sports Club  5-1

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Sports Reporter

Bashundhara Kings booters celebrating a 5-1 win over the Maldives' Dhivehi Premier League 2018 champion Trust and Care Sports Club at the group stage of AFC Cup 2020 on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BFF

Bashundhara Kings booters celebrating a 5-1 win over the Maldives' Dhivehi Premier League 2018 champion Trust and Care Sports Club at the group stage of AFC Cup 2020 on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BFF

Bangladesh Premier League champion Bashundhara Kings have a flying start in the group stage of AFC Cup 2020 on Wednesday with a 5-1 win over the Maldives' Dhivehi Premier League 2018 champion Trust and Care Sports Club at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Striker Hern�n Barcos, a fellow of Argentina star booter Lionel Andrés Messi, is the hero of the match as he makes a hat-trick scoring four. Costa Rica striker Daniel Colindres Solera, another foreign striker of the winning team, scored the other goal in the match.
The Maldives club could only reduce the margin by one with a goal of midfielder Ismail Easa.
In the end, TC Sports Club coach Mohamed Shazly's fear comes true. He was saying before the match that Bashundhara Kings was the favourite and they got quite a good number of foreign recruits whom could be an advantage for the host. Riding on such a remarkable foreign collection, the new champion of BPL makes a flying start in its very first assignment of AFC Cup.
The Bangladesh club is scheduled to face I-League champion Chennai City Football Club in the next match on 11 May. The third match is against the Maldives' Dhivehi Premier League runner-up Maziya Sports and Recreation Club on 17 June.









