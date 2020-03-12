DPL to start with fresh schedule





For the first time after 2013-14, the CCDM is set to start the DPL from the outside of Dhaka in the wake of the busy scheduled of Dhaka venues.

But they backed out from the decision, said the CCDM in-charge Mohiuddin Russell.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, we decided to hold all of the matches of the DPL in Dhaka instead of the venues of outside of Dhaka," he said here on Wednesday.

"We will inform you the rest after we finalizes the schedule of the matches and venues," he added.

But after the players' transfers most of the team of DPL reached Cox's Bazar and Chattogram and started practice there as the DPL was slated to begin from March 15.

But in the wake of the situation the DPL might be deferred for some times.

Russell said: "We'll try our best to start the league on scheduled time. But we have to give the teams an opportunity to return to Dhaka. We have already given the clubs a directive to come back Dhaka."

Four venues of Dhaka-Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah and BKSP-3,4 ground will host the DPL matches, CCDM officials said.

The BCB's decision to organize a two-match T20 International between Asia XI and World XI to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium was the reason to take the first three rounds of DPL outside of Dhaka.

But due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the matches are postponed for the indefinite time.

At the same time, the CCDM also were concerned about the outbreak of coronavirus and therefore they decided to back the cricketers to Dhaka. -BSS

















