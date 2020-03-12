Thai oppon figure faces charges

BANGKOK, Mar 11: Thailand's Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday said it would file criminal charges of breaching electoral law against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the now-defunct Future Forward Party, in the latest action against the former anti-junta politician.

"This is criminal case where the EC is the complainant. The legal process will be handled by the police," Sawang Boonmee, deputy secretary-general of Election Commission, told Reuters.

The complaint comes less than month after the Constitutional Court dissolved the Future Forward Party and banned 16 of its top officials, including its leader, from politics for 10 years over what the court ruled was an illegal loan from its founder. -REUTERS









