UN backs push to end Afghan war

KABUL, Mar 11: The United Nations backed a US-led push to end Afghanistan's 18-year war. Afghan President and Ashraf Ghani is preparing to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners in coming days.In the resolution, the Security Council "urges the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to advance the peace process.It included by participating in intra-Afghan negotiations through a diverse and inclusive negotiating team composed of Afghan political and civil society leaders, including women."The United States is keen to end its longest-ever conflict, and under the terms of a deal signed in Doha last month has said all foreign forces would quit Afghanistan within 14 months -- provided the Taliban stick to their security commitments.The Taliban said on Wednesday a plan from the Afghan president to stagger the release of Taliban prisoners violated an accord they struck with the United States and they would not talk with the Afghan government until all 5,000 prisoners were freed.A Feb. 29 pact between the Taliban and the United States has cleared with way for the withdrawal of U.S.-led international forces after more than 18 years of war, but peace has to be negotiated between the militants and the U.S.-backed government. -REUTERS