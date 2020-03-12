Iran warns nuclear watchdog to be wary of ‘empty claims’





The International Atomic Energy Agency last week accused Iran of denying its inspectors access in January to two sites. The IAEA "should maintain its credibility and not follow up on any empty claims made by someone or some regime," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

"Questions must be based on a legal and technical case and not some regimes' political games as Iran does not consider this right or constructive," he added. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Monday urged Iran to provide access to the two sites, and said it had failed to engage "in substantive discussions" to clarify its questions.

They say these were related to past projects of the 2000s that were alleged to have had a military dimension, and not to its current activities. -AFP



















TEHRAN, Mar 11: Iran warned the UN atomic watchdog on Wednesday to be wary of "empty claims" passed on to it, after the agency raised questions about the Islamic republic's nuclear programme.The International Atomic Energy Agency last week accused Iran of denying its inspectors access in January to two sites. The IAEA "should maintain its credibility and not follow up on any empty claims made by someone or some regime," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said."Questions must be based on a legal and technical case and not some regimes' political games as Iran does not consider this right or constructive," he added. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Monday urged Iran to provide access to the two sites, and said it had failed to engage "in substantive discussions" to clarify its questions.They say these were related to past projects of the 2000s that were alleged to have had a military dimension, and not to its current activities. -AFP