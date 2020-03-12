Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:26 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Iran warns nuclear watchdog to be wary of ‘empty claims’

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

TEHRAN, Mar 11: Iran warned the UN atomic watchdog on Wednesday to be wary of "empty claims" passed on to it, after the agency raised questions about the Islamic republic's nuclear programme.
The International Atomic Energy Agency last week accused Iran of denying its inspectors access in January to two sites. The IAEA "should maintain its credibility and not follow up on any empty claims made by someone or some regime," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.
"Questions must be based on a legal and technical case and not some regimes' political games as Iran does not consider this right or constructive," he added. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Monday urged Iran to provide access to the two sites, and said it had failed to engage "in substantive discussions" to clarify its questions.
They say these were related to past projects of the 2000s that were alleged to have had a military dimension, and not to its current activities.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Erdogan warns military action
Thai oppon figure faces charges
Palestinian teen shot dead
UN backs push to end Afghan war
Iran warns nuclear watchdog to be wary of ‘empty claims’
Najib toppled govt: Mahathir
Rift opens in BJP as it inches closer to power in MP
Putin could stay in power until 2036


Latest News
Postal saving schemes go automation
Coronavirus confirmed as pandemic
World Kidney Day Thursday, 20m suffer from ailments
Culprits hack pregnant woman entering her flat in capital
JS special session on March 22-23
Rohingya man hacked dead
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 yrs for sex crimes
SCBA polls: 3,031 voters cast ballots on first day
Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sex crimes
Tigers win T20 series whitewashing Zimbabwe
Most Read News
Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team
Information warfare: Present, past & future in a nutshell
Startup ecosystem in Bangladesh
Massive fire breaks out at Rupnagar Slum
79 quarantined at home in Manikganj
PM to open country’s first-ever expressway Thursday
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks
2 coronavirus patients make recovery: IEDCR
Modi to join Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft