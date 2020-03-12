Najib toppled govt: Mahathir





The former prime minister also admitted that a vote of no-confidence against r Muhyiddin was likely to fail. He also claimed it was former premier Najib Razak who was behind the conspiracy to topple the Pakatan Harapan government.

"The real conspirator was Najib. When he lost (in last general election), he got the idea that if he created a Malay Muslim government, he will get more support from the Malays. "It (Cabinet) will last until the next general election. Now that he (Muhyiddin) is government, he can give 'sweets' to many. I find that some of those who used to be my supporters have now been appointed ministers, and they have moved to that side.

"We had more than 114 seats (in Parliament) but now, that has become lesser. "Even if we mooted the vote of no-confidence (against the Prime Minister) in the Dewan Rakyat, it may not succeed. This is because he had taken those who used to take my side.

"Of course, when he offers (others) to be ministers, it would be difficult for people to refuse. I can't offer anything," said Mahathir. He said this during an exclusive interview with Malay daily Sinar Harian on March 10 (Tuesday). It was the first time he had given an interview to the media since his resignation on Feb 24. -REUTERS

















