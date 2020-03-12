Rift opens in BJP as it inches closer to power in MP





Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress, along with that of 21 MLAs, meant the BJP stood ready to topple the 15-month-old Congress government of Kamal Nath, which has a slim majority.

However, a fight erupted between the supporters of MLA Narottam Mishra and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, both of whom had been linked to attempts to unsettle the Kamal Nath administration.

According to sources, slogans in support of Mishra were chanted on Tuesday and questions were raised over the role of Chouhan in the chaos that has surrounded the Congress government.

Both Mishra and Chouhan have repeatedly denied any role in the current situation, saying that it merely reflects the Congress's inner problems.

Last week sources told NDTV Narottam Mishra and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were involved in a plot to unsettle the Madhya Pradesh government. The BJP, sources said, named the operation "Rangpanchami" because they wanted the government to fall on Holi.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had hit out, saying: "I have never made allegations (but) Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra both had dispute over who will be chief minister. Now it has been decided one will be chief minister, other the deputy".

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has served three previous terms as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has been tipped to return should the BJP succeed in toppling the Congress.

Meanwhile, sources have also said that the 17 Congress MLAs who had been flown to BJP-ruled Karnataka on Monday were unsettled by current events.

Ten of these MLAs, including two ministers, have indicated an unwillingness to join the BJP - and are ready to re-join the Congress, sources added. Scindia joined the BJP today in the presence of JP Nadda and other senior party leaders in Delhi. -NDTV























