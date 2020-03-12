Pilot killed in Pak fighter jet crash





Footage on social media showed a plume of smoke billowing into the sky after the plane hit the ground having apparently attempted a loop.

A Pakistani Air Force spokesman said the pilot, Wing Commander Nauman Akram, died in the crash.

"Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad during the rehearsals of 23rd March parade," the air force said in a statement.

The rehearsals were for the annual military parade in Islamabad this month to celebrate Pakistan Day.

The F-16 jets are among the most valuable hardware in the Pakistani military's arsenal and the country has a fleet of about 50 -- each worth at least $40 million.

Pakistan has a chequered military and civilian aviation safety record, with frequent plane and helicopter crashes over the years.

Wednesday's incident comes just months after a fighter jet crashed during a training mission near Mianwali in Punjab province, killing both pilots.

In July last year at least 18 people were killed when a small army plane crashed in Rawalpindi. -AFP

























