Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:25 AM
Oil falls after Saudi Aramco asked to raise output

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

TOKYO, March 11: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains, after Saudi Aramco said it had been directed by the energy ministry to raise its production capacity by a million barrels per day.
Brent crude slid $0.41, or 1.1per cent, to $36.81 a barrel by 0740 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $0.42, or 1.2per cent, to $33.94 a barrel.
Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said the state-run oil giant had been asked by the Ministry of Energy to boost its production capacity to 13 million barrels per day (bpd) from 12 million bpd now.
Saudi has been pumping around 9.7 million bpd in the past few months, but has extra capacity it can turn on and has hundreds of millions of barrels of crude in storage.




Oil prices had climbed earlier in the day, recouping nearly half of Monday's 25per cent losses, on hopes spending cuts by North American producers to cope with multi-year low crude prices would lead to a drop in output.
US crude oil inventories rose in the most recent week, while gasoline and distillate stocks dropped, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.
Meanwhile, worries about the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on energy demand continued to pressure oil prices.
Policymakers and central banks have been taking measures to bolster their economies against disruption caused by the virus outbreak, the latest being the Bank of England that unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a per cent on Wednesday.    -Reuters



