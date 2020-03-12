Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:25 AM
latest
Home Business

Virus drives Corporate America into cyberspace for meetings

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

NEW YORK, March 11: More US companies are moving their annual shareholder meetings online to help contain the spread of coronavirus, raising concerns among corporate democracy advocates about investors losing access to top executives and board directors.
Starbucks Corp this month canceled its annual shareholder meeting in Seattle, known for attracting big crowds with free coffee, and said it would hold a "virtual" meeting for its shareholders instead on March 18.
Chip maker Qualcomm Inc is restricting access to its shareholder meeting on Tuesday to exclude people who have traveled to areas stricken by coronavirus, such as China and Italy. It will provide a webcast in addition to the in-person event.
Software developer F5 Networks Inc will for the first time allow shareholders to vote electronically as part of its virtual meeting on Thursday. F5 will also hold an in-person meeting in Seattle, but cautioned its investors about health and safety issues. "We are seeing more and more companies discuss and consider moving toward virtual meetings this year due to the coronavirus issue," said Courtney Adante, president of security risk advisory at global consulting firm Teneo.
The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China last year and causes the sometimes deadly respi­ratory illness COVID-19, has killed more than 4,000 people globally and has been reported in 122 countries.
Developer meetings at Face­book Inc and Alphabet Inc, conferences such as music and technology festival South by Southwest and religious gatherings at churches and synagogues have been canceled outright to curb coronavirus.
'Cherry-picking concerns': Com­­­panies are hoping the digital meetings will help prevent the spread of the virus, while also providing access to shareholders who would not have attended the meetings physically. Many US shareholder meetings are held in April and May.
"Holding a virtual meeting eliminates the enhanced risk of infections and the related legal exposure," said Kai Liekefett, a partner at law firm Sidley Austin LLP, referring to the risk of investors filing lawsuits against companies if they become ill at the meetings.
Some investors see a worrying trend. They are concerned that these changes will become permanent, curtailing shareholders' ability to demonstrate at the meetings and grill corporate management and boards of directors in person.    -Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq
Standard Chartered Bank Ltd General Manager-Priority Banking
Samsung Bangladesh Managing Director Seungwon Youn
Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Mohammad Sirajul Islam
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury MP (Chief Guest) along with United Commercial Bank
Uber may not serve virus affected riders, drivers
Blackstone in talks to take Chinese pvt developer in $4b deal
Saudi to boost oil output capacity for first time in years


Latest News
Postal saving schemes go automation
Coronavirus confirmed as pandemic
World Kidney Day Thursday, 20m suffer from ailments
Culprits hack pregnant woman entering her flat in capital
JS special session on March 22-23
Rohingya man hacked dead
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 yrs for sex crimes
SCBA polls: 3,031 voters cast ballots on first day
Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sex crimes
Tigers win T20 series whitewashing Zimbabwe
Most Read News
Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team
Information warfare: Present, past & future in a nutshell
Startup ecosystem in Bangladesh
Massive fire breaks out at Rupnagar Slum
79 quarantined at home in Manikganj
PM to open countryâ€™s first-ever expressway Thursday
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks
2 coronavirus patients make recovery: IEDCR
Modi to join Bangabandhuâ€™s birth centenary celebrations online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft