Virus drives Corporate America into cyberspace for meetings





Starbucks Corp this month canceled its annual shareholder meeting in Seattle, known for attracting big crowds with free coffee, and said it would hold a "virtual" meeting for its shareholders instead on March 18.

Chip maker Qualcomm Inc is restricting access to its shareholder meeting on Tuesday to exclude people who have traveled to areas stricken by coronavirus, such as China and Italy. It will provide a webcast in addition to the in-person event.

Software developer F5 Networks Inc will for the first time allow shareholders to vote electronically as part of its virtual meeting on Thursday. F5 will also hold an in-person meeting in Seattle, but cautioned its investors about health and safety issues. "We are seeing more and more companies discuss and consider moving toward virtual meetings this year due to the coronavirus issue," said Courtney Adante, president of security risk advisory at global consulting firm Teneo.

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China last year and causes the sometimes deadly respi­ratory illness COVID-19, has killed more than 4,000 people globally and has been reported in 122 countries.

Developer meetings at Face­book Inc and Alphabet Inc, conferences such as music and technology festival South by Southwest and religious gatherings at churches and synagogues have been canceled outright to curb coronavirus.

'Cherry-picking concerns': Com­­­panies are hoping the digital meetings will help prevent the spread of the virus, while also providing access to shareholders who would not have attended the meetings physically. Many US shareholder meetings are held in April and May.

"Holding a virtual meeting eliminates the enhanced risk of infections and the related legal exposure," said Kai Liekefett, a partner at law firm Sidley Austin LLP, referring to the risk of investors filing lawsuits against companies if they become ill at the meetings.

Some investors see a worrying trend. They are concerned that these changes will become permanent, curtailing shareholders' ability to demonstrate at the meetings and grill corporate management and boards of directors in person. -Reuters

















