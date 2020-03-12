Asian shares decline despite hopes for economic relief





Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 2.2 per cent to 19,427.38. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 plunged 3.6pc to 5,725.90. South Korea's Kospi shed 2.9pc to 1,905.50. Chinese shares erased morning gains. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.6pc to 25,238.08, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.5pc to 2,980.50.

After the strong rebound yesterday, Asian markets were quite flat this morning. There is consistent fear about the spread of the coronavirus in the US as well as in Europe, said Louis Wong of Philip Capital Management.

He added that investors are still worried that those fiscal stimulus packages may not be able to contain the virus outbreak as well as to mitigate the impact on the economy.

Countries are shifting into damage-control mode as infections spread, prompting sweeping controls on travel and other public activities.

In Japan, a task force set up by the prime minister approved a 430 billion yen ($4.1 billion) package Tuesday with support for small to medium-sized businesses.

Other governments in Asia have announced billions of dollars' worth of stimulus and other measures to help protect their own struggling economies.

Australia's government announced a $1.6 billion virus-fighting package on Wednesday and reportedly plans an additional $6.5 billion in economic stimulus to be proposed on Thursday.

On Wall Street, the day's moves were a microcosm of the severe swings that have dominated recent weeks. Market watchers say investors want to see a big, coordinated response from governments and central banks to shore up the virus-weakened economy.

The S&P 500 surged as much as 3.7pc in the morning, only to see the gains evaporate by midday.

The index then bounced up and down before turning decisively higher after President Donald Trump pitched his ideas for a break on payroll taxes and other economic relief to Senate Republicans.

By the end of trading, the S&P 500 was up 4.9pc. It erased three-fifths of Mondays loss, which was the sharpest since 2008, when global authorities banded together to rescue the economy from the financial crisis.

The volatility reflected the mood of a market just as preoccupied with the virus as the rest of the world. Since US stocks set their record high just a few weeks ago, traders have crossed over from dismissing the economic pain created by COVID-19 thinking its similar to the flu and could stay mostly contained in China to being in thrall to it worrying that it may cause a worldwide recession. -AP















