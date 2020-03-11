Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:47 AM
Form body to examine Mar 7 speech in constitution: HC

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to form a high-level committee to find and examine whether Bangabandhu's March 7 speech was presented wrongly in the country's constitution.
A bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order following a writ petition filed by Kashed Ali, a resident of Raynagar village in Rajbari district, seeking necessary order in this regard.
The court ordered the committee to be formed following the directives of the HC to examine the audio and video footages of Bangabandhu's speech delivered in the March 7, 1971 rally at the then-Ramna Race Course ground, now Suhrawardy Udyan, to detect and fix the errors.



