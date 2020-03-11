SCBA election begins today





The polling will continue from 10:00am to 5:00pm at the bar association building and the result is likely to be announced on Friday morning, SCBA Assistant Superintended Md Rafique Ullah told this correspondent.

He said a total of 7,781 lawyers had been listed to exercise their voting rights in the SCBA election. A total of 31 candidates are contesting in the election against 14 posts.

A seven-member sub-committee led by senior lawyer and former advisor to a Caretaker Government A F Hasan Arif will conduct the election.









The other members of the sub-committee are Md Jasim Uddin, Sharif U Ahmed, Mohammad Saleh Uddin, Mohammad Elias

Bhuiyan, Md Jahangir Alam and Mohammad Ashraf Uz Zaman Khan.

SCBA sources said the main contest would be held between the panel (white) of the ruling Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad and BNP-backed Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel (blue).

