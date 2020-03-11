RMG sector bears the brunt of coronavirus





Prices of garment accessories, yarn, sewing thread, paper, plastic materials, game equipment, masks and all kinds of raw materials have seen a 50 percent rise in Bangladesh.

Cost of dying has increased abnormally putting businessmen in trouble. If the situation does not improve within the next two weeks the major export sector will have to suffer a big blow.

According to Bangladesh Bank sources, imports are rapidly decreasing in Bangladesh due to coronavirus infection. Exports are also declining.

However, there has been a good growth in remittance.

A total of USD $ 463.28 crore line of credit (LC) opened in the first month of January of this year while it was $ 611.61 during the corresponding period of the previous year. As a result, the amount of LC declined 32 percent in last January.

Information for February is not yet available. However, imports declined further in February as corona widely spread worldwide.

Export promotion Bureau (EPB) sources said export earnings in the July-February period of the current fiscal year fell by 4.79 per cent as the earnings continued declining in February amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, a major country for Bangladesh for primary and intermediate raw material sourcing.

Bangladesh's export earnings in the eight

months of 2019-20 fiscal year declined to $26.24 billion from $27.56 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

Export earnings in February of 2019-20 fiscal year fell by 1.80 per cent to $3.32 billion from $3.72 billion in the same month of 2018-19 fiscal year.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Rubana Haq said many export sectors of the country had been affected due to corona but the most affected is the garment sector.

Seventy percent raw material comes from China for the garment industry. The country's trade, especially in the export sector, has been affected due to coronavirus, he said.

"In the next two to three months, this situation will go from bad to worse," she said. If the situation is not well controlled, production will fall to zero. Some sectors are under extreme threat.

International monitory policy (IMF) sources said the global production has decreased by $ 5000 crore in the last February. The small and medium industries are facing big problems. The aircraft companies lost $ 11300 crore over the last two months.

Meanwhile, the drop in exports was a bigger-than-expected 17.2 percent in dollar terms, while imports declined by 4 percent, according to a statement from Chinese customs.

The United States' revenue collection has collapsed while many other countries of Europe including Italy, Spain and France are reeling.

Former President of apex organization of the country's businessmen the Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Mir Nasir Hossain said novel coronavirus is likely to hit the country's industrial sector as most of the raw material in this sector come from China.

He said 70 percent raw materials of the readymade garment (RMG) sector come from China.

He said, "The FBCCI has proposed the Finance Ministry to take steps to overcome the affect of corovavirus and will make a work plan. I hope the government will take necessary steps."

Sources said the global stock markets have fallen sharply as investors continue to worry about the broader economic effects of the coronavirus.

Dhaka stocks continued to drop in the past week stretching the losses to the second week due to investors' concerns over the impact of the global coronavirus outbreak on the country's economy and the Bangladesh Bank's order to cut the lending rate.

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 reaches more than 120 countries, the World Bank Group is making available an initial package of up to $12 billion in immediate support to assist countries coping with the health and economic impacts of the global outbreak.

This financing is designed to help member countries take effective action to respond to and where possible lessen the tragic impacts posed by the COVID-19 (coronavirus).

On the other hand, The Asian Development Bank (ADB) estimates that the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak could cause a decline in tourism revenue for Brunei Darussalam by as much as -0.086 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the best case scenario (US$11.7million), -0.113 percent in the moderate case (US$15.3 million) and -0.192 per cent in the worst case (US$26.1 million).

















