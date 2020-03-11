Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:46 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Congress leader defects to BJP

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

NEW DELHI, Mar 10: Former parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday announced his resignation from the Congress on Twitter, minutes after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.
In his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote, "To
    reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start".
Soon after Scindia's announcement, the Congress said it expelled him from the party over "anti-party" activities.
"Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years, it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," he said in his letter of resignation
"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore with this party," he added.
Sevevteen MLAs from the Congress, who are loyal to Scindia, on Tuesday took a chartered flight to Bengaluru, putting in jeopardy the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.
Shortly after his resignation 21 Congress MLAs sent letters of resignation, sources within Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan said.




    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SCBA election begins today
RMG sector bears the brunt of coronavirus
Congress leader defects to BJP
Coronavirus: Italy extends emergency nationwide
Czechs to close schools as central Europe widens virus fight
Justice delayed justice denied
HC declares ‘Joy Bangla’ national slogan
Schools advised caution


Latest News
Fahima's severed hand reattached to body after five hours of operation
Bangladesh eye series sweep against Zimbabwe
Coronavirus: Health Minister holds urgent meeting with ambassadors
La Liga behind closed doors for two weeks
No decision to close educational institutions taken yet
Govt asks Bangladeshis abroad to stay home
SCBA polls begin Wednesday
4 traders fined for selling masks at high price
44 held in Rajshahi
Manabzamin Editor, 31 others sued under Digital Security Act
Most Read News
'Joy Bangla' country's national slogan, HC declares
Inclusive development & spirited future generation remain key
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
Reason why Indian PM is welcomed in Mujib Year…
Saudi-returnee couple hospitalised
Concert of Manu Chao to be held tomorrow at BSA
Condition of 3 stable; 8 under isolation
Coronavirus can travel up to 4.5 metres: Study
Wills Little teacher's hand severed, 15 students injured
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft