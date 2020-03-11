Congress leader defects to BJP





In his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote, "To

reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start".

Soon after Scindia's announcement, the Congress said it expelled him from the party over "anti-party" activities.

"Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years, it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," he said in his letter of resignation

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore with this party," he added.

Sevevteen MLAs from the Congress, who are loyal to Scindia, on Tuesday took a chartered flight to Bengaluru, putting in jeopardy the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Shortly after his resignation 21 Congress MLAs sent letters of resignation, sources within Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan said.









-NDTV





