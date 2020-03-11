Justice delayed justice denied





Of the pending cases, around 14 lakh are civil cases while around 16 lakh, criminal cases. Of the total pending cases, trial of around 5 lakh cases have been delaying for more than five years, according to statistics of the Supreme Court.

A total of 1,967 judges and judicial magistrates are facing big trouble to deal with the huge number of cases across the country.

According to the statement, each lower court judges and judicial magistrates, on average, is overburdened with around 1,514 cases for disposal after hearing.

A recent statistic prepared by Registrar General of the Supreme Court revealed that a total of 2,979,261 cases were pending with the lower judiciary including District and Sessions Judges' Courts, Metropolitan Sessions Judges' Courts, Chief Judicial Magistrate Courts, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Courts, Special Judge Courts, Nari O Shishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal (Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunals) and other courts till December 31 of 2019.

Of those 1,395,573 cases are civil and 1,583,688 cases are criminal cases.

Among eight divisions, 357,355 civil cases and 533,532 criminal cases are pending in Dhaka division while 248,557 civil and 307,999 criminal cases in Chattogram, 151,902 civil and 214,514 criminal cases in Rajshahi, 207,695 civil and 173,707 criminal cases in Khulna, 62,358 civil and 99,689 criminal cases in

Sylhet, 94,148 civil and 76,047 criminal cases in Barishal, 145,138 civil and 89,943 criminal cases in Rangpur and 128,420 civil and 88257 criminal cases in Mymensingh division's lower courts.

According to the statement, there is a judge for every one lakh people in Bangladesh presently while in India, the number of judges is one for every 50,000 people. There is a judge for every 20,000 people in England while a judge for every 10,000 people in USA, France and Italy.

Although the 'Alternative Dispute Resolution' (ADR) method was introduced in disposing civil cases since 2003, it failed to reduce the number of cases. The method is not being used properly as an effective instrument to reduce the backlog of huge number of cases, officials claimed.

While talking to this correspondent, Himel Patwary, a litigant from Lakshmipur at the Supreme Court said, 'Our family has been suffering a lot with a land related case, which is pending in the courts for a long time. We haven't yet got justice due to a systematic problem in the lower courts. The case hasn't yet been disposed of and is pending before the apex court since 2016.'

"We are legally fighting against our rivals for long 20 years as the case was filed with a lower court in 2000. In 2009, the lower court delivered judgement in our favour. An appeal was filed against the judgement and after three years the High Court rejected the appeal. Now it is pending at the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. However, the case was not put in the cause list yet in five years," Himel said.

"The number of cases, however, is only a part of the problem. Take a walk through any court building in Dhaka, you will see long queues of litigants waiting outside the courtrooms without any guarantee of getting a complete hearing," a sufferer alleged.

Although scores of cases are heard every day, most cases are led to an adjournment due to prayers from the defendants' lawyers. Responding to the petitions the judges grant those prayers, which increase the queue of litigants outside the courtrooms.

"Judges are under enormous pressure," a lower court judge told the Daily Observer. He added, "We have to hear around 20 or 30 cases every day and usually need to spend huge time for reading the files before starting the court activities. I used to do half of the work at home. There is a lot of work and it is not humanly possible for judges to read every page of the cases he is dealing with."

Md JR Khan Robin, a Supreme Court lawyer, identified three reasons behind the backlog of the criminal cases. He observed that shortage of judges, transfer of police officers involved with particular cases as 'Investigative Officers' and lack of interest of the witnesses to appear before the court are the main reasons. If the problems are solved quickly, the backlog of cases will reduce gradually.

Rabeya Khatun, an 86-year-old litigant, got released from an arms case filed against her in 2002 after scrapping trail proceeding in the case on October 30 last year.

Supreme Court lawyer Ashraful Alam Nobel on April 25 in the same year filed a petition with the High Court saying that Rabeya Khatun had been suffering as she needed to appear before the trial court in connection with the case for the last 16 years.

Following a petition, the High Court on April 29 this year issued a rule asking the government to explain why the trial proceeding against Rabeya Khatun should not be quashed.

Police arrested Rabeya with firearms and bullets from a residence of Garden Road area under the Tejgaon Police Station on June 2 in 2002. Police filed a case against Rabeya and two others with Tejgaon Police Station on the same day.

On September 19 of the same year, police submitted a charge sheet against Rabeya and another accused Zulhas before a trial court. The trial court, on March 24 in 2003, framed charges against Rabeya and Zulhas but there was no progress of the trial proceedings of the case.

After suffering in jail for six months, Rabeya was released from jail on bail.

Law Minister Anisul Huq told the correspondent that the government's has taken various measures, including increasing the number of judges to expedite the lower court trial process and to reduce the backlog of the cases.

Replying to a question over ADR, the Law Minister said that judges are repeatedly being urged to take initiatives to settle more cases through compromise under the ADR.

Anisul on January 1 this year told that the government will take some initiatives so that five to six lakh cases are reduced from the existing backlog of cases within this year.









"It is not possible to dispose of all the 31 lakh pending cases within a year, but it is not unreal to reduce five to six lakh cases in the same time. The government will take the necessary programmes and increase manpower to fulfil the target.





Around 30 lakh cases, both civil and criminal cases - are currently pending in the lower judiciary across the country causing untold sufferings to the litigants.Of the pending cases, around 14 lakh are civil cases while around 16 lakh, criminal cases. Of the total pending cases, trial of around 5 lakh cases have been delaying for more than five years, according to statistics of the Supreme Court.A total of 1,967 judges and judicial magistrates are facing big trouble to deal with the huge number of cases across the country.According to the statement, each lower court judges and judicial magistrates, on average, is overburdened with around 1,514 cases for disposal after hearing.A recent statistic prepared by Registrar General of the Supreme Court revealed that a total of 2,979,261 cases were pending with the lower judiciary including District and Sessions Judges' Courts, Metropolitan Sessions Judges' Courts, Chief Judicial Magistrate Courts, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Courts, Special Judge Courts, Nari O Shishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal (Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunals) and other courts till December 31 of 2019.Of those 1,395,573 cases are civil and 1,583,688 cases are criminal cases.Among eight divisions, 357,355 civil cases and 533,532 criminal cases are pending in Dhaka division while 248,557 civil and 307,999 criminal cases in Chattogram, 151,902 civil and 214,514 criminal cases in Rajshahi, 207,695 civil and 173,707 criminal cases in Khulna, 62,358 civil and 99,689 criminal cases inSylhet, 94,148 civil and 76,047 criminal cases in Barishal, 145,138 civil and 89,943 criminal cases in Rangpur and 128,420 civil and 88257 criminal cases in Mymensingh division's lower courts.According to the statement, there is a judge for every one lakh people in Bangladesh presently while in India, the number of judges is one for every 50,000 people. There is a judge for every 20,000 people in England while a judge for every 10,000 people in USA, France and Italy.Although the 'Alternative Dispute Resolution' (ADR) method was introduced in disposing civil cases since 2003, it failed to reduce the number of cases. The method is not being used properly as an effective instrument to reduce the backlog of huge number of cases, officials claimed.While talking to this correspondent, Himel Patwary, a litigant from Lakshmipur at the Supreme Court said, 'Our family has been suffering a lot with a land related case, which is pending in the courts for a long time. We haven't yet got justice due to a systematic problem in the lower courts. The case hasn't yet been disposed of and is pending before the apex court since 2016.'"We are legally fighting against our rivals for long 20 years as the case was filed with a lower court in 2000. In 2009, the lower court delivered judgement in our favour. An appeal was filed against the judgement and after three years the High Court rejected the appeal. Now it is pending at the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. However, the case was not put in the cause list yet in five years," Himel said."The number of cases, however, is only a part of the problem. Take a walk through any court building in Dhaka, you will see long queues of litigants waiting outside the courtrooms without any guarantee of getting a complete hearing," a sufferer alleged.Although scores of cases are heard every day, most cases are led to an adjournment due to prayers from the defendants' lawyers. Responding to the petitions the judges grant those prayers, which increase the queue of litigants outside the courtrooms."Judges are under enormous pressure," a lower court judge told the Daily Observer. He added, "We have to hear around 20 or 30 cases every day and usually need to spend huge time for reading the files before starting the court activities. I used to do half of the work at home. There is a lot of work and it is not humanly possible for judges to read every page of the cases he is dealing with."Md JR Khan Robin, a Supreme Court lawyer, identified three reasons behind the backlog of the criminal cases. He observed that shortage of judges, transfer of police officers involved with particular cases as 'Investigative Officers' and lack of interest of the witnesses to appear before the court are the main reasons. If the problems are solved quickly, the backlog of cases will reduce gradually.Rabeya Khatun, an 86-year-old litigant, got released from an arms case filed against her in 2002 after scrapping trail proceeding in the case on October 30 last year.Supreme Court lawyer Ashraful Alam Nobel on April 25 in the same year filed a petition with the High Court saying that Rabeya Khatun had been suffering as she needed to appear before the trial court in connection with the case for the last 16 years.Following a petition, the High Court on April 29 this year issued a rule asking the government to explain why the trial proceeding against Rabeya Khatun should not be quashed.Police arrested Rabeya with firearms and bullets from a residence of Garden Road area under the Tejgaon Police Station on June 2 in 2002. Police filed a case against Rabeya and two others with Tejgaon Police Station on the same day.On September 19 of the same year, police submitted a charge sheet against Rabeya and another accused Zulhas before a trial court. The trial court, on March 24 in 2003, framed charges against Rabeya and Zulhas but there was no progress of the trial proceedings of the case.After suffering in jail for six months, Rabeya was released from jail on bail.Law Minister Anisul Huq told the correspondent that the government's has taken various measures, including increasing the number of judges to expedite the lower court trial process and to reduce the backlog of the cases.Replying to a question over ADR, the Law Minister said that judges are repeatedly being urged to take initiatives to settle more cases through compromise under the ADR.Anisul on January 1 this year told that the government will take some initiatives so that five to six lakh cases are reduced from the existing backlog of cases within this year."It is not possible to dispose of all the 31 lakh pending cases within a year, but it is not unreal to reduce five to six lakh cases in the same time. The government will take the necessary programmes and increase manpower to fulfil the target.