HC declares ‘Joy Bangla’ national slogan





The court asked the government to take necessary steps so that the "Joy Bangla" slogan is used at functions of all academic institutions.

The Bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader delivered the verdict after disposing of a rule in this regard.

It asked the authorities concerned to take necessary steps so that all constitutional post-holders,

state officials and staff use 'Joy Bangla' after their speeches on national days and other appropriate days.

The High Court also asked the authorities concerned to submit a progress report to the Registrar General of the Supreme Court on the implementation of its directives within three months.

Lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed himself appeared on behalf of his writ petition while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah-Al-Mahmud Bashar represented the state.

The writ was filed by AL backed former Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Dr Bashir Ahmed on December 3, 2017.

On December 4, 2017, the HC bench of Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Mohammad Ullah issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why 'Joy Bangla' should not be declared the national slogan.









Secretaries of the cabinet, Law Ministry and Education Ministry have been made respondents.





