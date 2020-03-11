Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:46 AM
latest
Home Front Page

HC declares ‘Joy Bangla’ national slogan

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday declared "Joy Bangla" as national slogan.
The court asked the government to take necessary steps so that the "Joy Bangla" slogan is used at functions of all academic institutions.
The Bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader delivered the verdict after disposing of a rule in this regard.
It asked the authorities concerned to take necessary steps so that all constitutional post-holders,
    state officials and staff use 'Joy Bangla' after their speeches on national days and other appropriate days.
The High Court also asked the authorities concerned to submit a progress report to the Registrar General of the Supreme Court on the implementation of its directives within three months.
Lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed himself appeared on behalf of his writ petition while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah-Al-Mahmud Bashar represented the state.
The writ was filed by AL backed former Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Dr Bashir Ahmed on December 3, 2017.
On December 4, 2017, the HC bench of Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Mohammad Ullah issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why 'Joy Bangla' should not be declared the national slogan.




Secretaries of the cabinet, Law Ministry and Education Ministry have been made respondents.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SCBA election begins today
RMG sector bears the brunt of coronavirus
Congress leader defects to BJP
Coronavirus: Italy extends emergency nationwide
Czechs to close schools as central Europe widens virus fight
Justice delayed justice denied
HC declares ‘Joy Bangla’ national slogan
Schools advised caution


Latest News
Fahima's severed hand reattached to body after five hours of operation
Bangladesh eye series sweep against Zimbabwe
Coronavirus: Health Minister holds urgent meeting with ambassadors
La Liga behind closed doors for two weeks
No decision to close educational institutions taken yet
Govt asks Bangladeshis abroad to stay home
SCBA polls begin Wednesday
4 traders fined for selling masks at high price
44 held in Rajshahi
Manabzamin Editor, 31 others sued under Digital Security Act
Most Read News
'Joy Bangla' country's national slogan, HC declares
Inclusive development & spirited future generation remain key
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
Reason why Indian PM is welcomed in Mujib Year…
Saudi-returnee couple hospitalised
Concert of Manu Chao to be held tomorrow at BSA
Condition of 3 stable; 8 under isolation
Coronavirus can travel up to 4.5 metres: Study
Wills Little teacher's hand severed, 15 students injured
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft