Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:46 AM
Schools advised caution

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

The student turnout in educational institutions across Dhaka has remained normal on Tuesday after the country reported its first coronavirus cases. The photo was taken from KS Hamid Govt Primary School at Narinda. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education asked all offices and educational institutions under its jurisdiction and people across the country to remain cautious to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The directorate also asked people to abide by the guidelines from the Institute of Epidemiology, Diseases Control and Research (IEDCR) published on its website, according to a press release signed by its Secretary General Prof Syed Md Golam Faruque.
Mentioning the government measures to tackle the virus from spreading, the directorate requested people to remain alert and contact IEDCR if symptoms of the disease develop.
However, earlier Health Minister Zahid Maleque, on Monday said there is no need to close schools due to fear of coronavirus as the situation is not uncontrolled yet.
"There is no need to close schools due to fear of coronavirus as the situation is not out of control. We are also fully prepared; we just need to work together to tackle the deadly virus," he made this comment at a press conference at his secretariat office on Monday.
He also urged all the school authorities to make available of hand wash and sanitizers so that students can keep them neat and clean.  
In addition the Health Minister suggested not to shake hands with each other, wash hands properly, avoid public gatherings such as sports and wedding, especially expatriates not to visit Bangladesh now due to sensitivity of the virus.
Meanwhile, Public Relation Officer of the Education Ministry in a statement said the ministry is yet to take a decision on shutdown of schools.
The ministry is always in contact with the IEDCR. The decision will be taken
    on the basis of opinions of experts, he said adding that a quarter is spreading rumour that the government had ordered to shut down schools.
He urged all not to pay heed to any rumour.









