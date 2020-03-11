Prime Minister’s Japan visit postponed





"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent letters to the heads of state and government informing the rearrangement plan of

Mujib Year celebrations," he said.

He also said that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan has been postponed over the global outbreak of novel coronavirus. The PM was scheduled to leave for Japan on March 30 on a two-day official visit.

"The Prime Minister was scheduled to travel to Japan and meet the Japanese emperor. But the visit has been postponed for the same purpose," he told reporters adding that "the special parliament session on March 22-23, and a special programme on March 27, which was scheduled to be attended by foreign dignitaries, were also deferred."

The minister, however, expected the invited foreign dignitaries to join the celebrations anytime of the Mujib Year from March 2020 to March 2021.

The invited foreign dignitaries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were expected to join the inauguration of the celebrations while Dhaka had also invited former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee and Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to address an extra-ordinary parliament session to mark the Mujib Year.

Meanwhile, Indian external affairs ministry has confirmed that Modi's visit was deferred after Bangladesh informed about the current situation.

Noting that 77 Bangladesh missions abroad had chalked out a plan to organize 261 programme to celebrate the Mujib Year across the world, the foreign minister said some countries have already issued advisory not to hold any public gathering due to outbreak of the deadly virus.

The foreign minister was talking to newsmen after heading a meeting of sub-committee on "intentional activities and communication" for celebration of birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Mother Language Institute in the capital.

In her letter, Momen said, the prime minister said Bangladesh would like to hold the mega event of the yearlong celebrating of Mujib Year later on, so the foreign dignitaries can take their decision about their scheduled visit.

The foreign minister said they are discouraging other foreign guests to visit Bangladesh in the current situation.

















Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that Dhaka has conveyed foreign dignitaries of its revised plan for the inauguration of the Mujib Year celebrations in view of the coronavirus detection in the country."Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent letters to the heads of state and government informing the rearrangement plan ofMujib Year celebrations," he said.He also said that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan has been postponed over the global outbreak of novel coronavirus. The PM was scheduled to leave for Japan on March 30 on a two-day official visit."The Prime Minister was scheduled to travel to Japan and meet the Japanese emperor. But the visit has been postponed for the same purpose," he told reporters adding that "the special parliament session on March 22-23, and a special programme on March 27, which was scheduled to be attended by foreign dignitaries, were also deferred."The minister, however, expected the invited foreign dignitaries to join the celebrations anytime of the Mujib Year from March 2020 to March 2021.The invited foreign dignitaries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were expected to join the inauguration of the celebrations while Dhaka had also invited former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee and Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to address an extra-ordinary parliament session to mark the Mujib Year.Meanwhile, Indian external affairs ministry has confirmed that Modi's visit was deferred after Bangladesh informed about the current situation.Noting that 77 Bangladesh missions abroad had chalked out a plan to organize 261 programme to celebrate the Mujib Year across the world, the foreign minister said some countries have already issued advisory not to hold any public gathering due to outbreak of the deadly virus.The foreign minister was talking to newsmen after heading a meeting of sub-committee on "intentional activities and communication" for celebration of birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Mother Language Institute in the capital.In her letter, Momen said, the prime minister said Bangladesh would like to hold the mega event of the yearlong celebrating of Mujib Year later on, so the foreign dignitaries can take their decision about their scheduled visit.The foreign minister said they are discouraging other foreign guests to visit Bangladesh in the current situation.