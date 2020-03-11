No new coronavirus  patient found, 104 in ‘home quarantine’





The sources said that all of them have returned from abroad recently with some symptoms of the deadly coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora on Tuesday said at a briefing that the condition of three patients affected with the novel Coronavirus is stable now.

No more affected people have been detected in the last 24 hours while 12 more people were kept in isolation and quarantine under the supervision of IEDCR. Of them, eight persons were kept in isolation and four others in quarantine, she added.

IEDCR Director Flora said, "Eight people from overseas have been in the isolation ward while four others have been placed in the institutional quarantine."

Dr Flora mentioned that the IEDCR hotlines received 2,778 calls in the past 24 hours.

Referring to the senior citizens she said, "Those of you who are above the age of 65 are requested not to

come out of your houses if it is no tthat urgent and avoid public gatherings and meeting as precautions of spreading coronavirus."

"In last 24 hours, we tested saliva samples of seven more persons. Presence of coronavirus was not found in their body. Overall, we tested samples of 127 people. So far, three have been affected with coronavirus," she said.

"Beyond that, we're asking many of those who come from abroad to stay in self-quarantine. Those who are in self-quarantine are not being counted within IEDCR census," she added.

On early Tuesday, a couple who returned from Saudi Arabia was sent to a hospital with 'respiratory problems' after their arrival at Hazrat Shahajalal International Airport.

Shahriar Sazzad, health officer-in-charge of Health Centre at Hazrat Shahajalal International Airport said the couple was sent to the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt Hospital as they complained of respiratory problem.

On Monday, two other Italy-returnees were sent to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt Hospital with the 'symptoms of coronavirus 'after their arrival at Hazrat Shahajalal International Airport.

Besides, another Italy-returnee Bangladeshi was hospitalised with fever on Monday and kept in an isolation ward at Matlab Uttar Upazila Health Complex.

"The 60-year-old man came to Matlab Uttar Upazila Health Complex with fever and dysentery. He has been kept in the isolation ward," Chandpur Civil Surgeon Dr Md Shakhawat Ullah said Tuesday. The man entered Bangladesh last Thursday (March 5), he added.

On Monday, a father-son who returned from Italy on March 2, were kept in home quarantine for one week in Rajbari, said AKM Hedayetul Isalm, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Baniakandi.

Earlier, two Bangladeshis, who recently returned from Italy, were tested positive for COVID-19. A third person was infected after coming in contact with one of the returnees. The death toll reached 4,011 in the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus that has spread to over 100 countries, with more than 110,071 cases of infection globally while 62,280 patients made recovery.

Meanwhile, Education Ministry's Public Relation Officer Mohammad Abul Khair on Tuesday said that some people are trying to spread rumours on the question closure of educational institutions till April 3 this year. Actually, the Ministry has not yet taken such decisions as there is no necessity yet to close the educational institutions.















