Bangabandhu wires UN to stop HR abuse





and ammunition from West Pakistan that were being used to kill the Bengali civilians.

Knowing the situation, Japanese, German and UN workers were withdrawn to their respective countries.

Expatriate Bengali students demonstrated in front of the United Nations Headquarters and called for UN intervention to put an end to violence on the Bengali people.

From March 10 Rajarbagh Police Lines, different police stations, the High Court and residences of the justice hoisted the green-red flag inlaid with the map of Bangladesh in golden.

The flag was even seen hoisted on the roof tops of every Bengali household.

For the 10th consecutive day, all government and semi-government organisations and institutions remained closed.

Bangabandhu, in a statement, said people were following his orders to keep offices, banks and other institutions closed.

He also termed West Pakistan's attitude towards Bengalis as a ploy to keep the country under military rule.

NAP chief Wali Khan in a press briefing in Karachi told journalists that he would head to Bangladesh to meet with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 13.

The People's Party chairman sent a message to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman saying that the future of the country was uncertain.

In Karachi, Air Marshall Asghar Khan said the situation was changing and to protect the country from being separated, many steps needed to be taken.

He added that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became the de facto government in Dhaka. The flag of Pakistan was flying only on the Cantonment premises. Unless power was handed to the party that won the majority votes, the issue could not be solved.

From March 10 Patriotic Bangla songs were played on Dhaka Betar while programmes highlighting the Bengali cause filled the schedule of Pakistan Television's Dhaka centre.

Clashes between the Pakistan army and Bengalis were reported in different areas of East Pakistan. In most instances, crowds demonstrated their hostility to the soldiers by openly defying them. They made it difficult for the troops to move around.

As a result, the army mostly stayed confined to the barracks, a demand that Bangabandhu had made in his March 7 speech.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cancelling most of it's international services, concentrated all available aircraft to ferrying "Government Passengers" to Dhaka. But those were the troops in civilian dress.









Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's call for non-violent non-cooperation and civil disobedience movements were becoming a part of daily life of the people of East Pakistan.





