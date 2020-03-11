Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
Coronavirus: BNP for school, college closure for 2 weeks

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BNP on Tuesday demanded the government shut down schools and colleges at least for two weeks to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the country.




"We think educational institutions, including schools and colleges, need to be closed immediately. At least a two-week closure is needed at the initial stage, and then further steps can be taken observing the situation," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He made the demand at a press conference at their party's Nayapaltan central office.
Justifying their demand, the BNP leader said students, including children, and their guardians gather in large numbers at  educational institutions when experts suggest avoiding mass gatherings  to prevent coronavirus outbreak.
Two Bangladeshis, who recently returned from Italy, were tested positive for COVID-19. A third person was infected after coming in contact with one of the returnees.    -UNB



