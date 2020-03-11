Coronavirus: BNP for school, college closure for 2 weeks













"We think educational institutions, including schools and colleges, need to be closed immediately. At least a two-week closure is needed at the initial stage, and then further steps can be taken observing the situation," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He made the demand at a press conference at their party's Nayapaltan central office.

Justifying their demand, the BNP leader said students, including children, and their guardians gather in large numbers at educational institutions when experts suggest avoiding mass gatherings to prevent coronavirus outbreak.

