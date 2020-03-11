Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:45 AM
AL announces rescheduled progs for Mujib Year celebration

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) has announced its restructured programmes marking celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after deferment of the programmes following coronavirus patient detection in the country.
According to the new schedule, the day's events will be started on March 17, the 100th birth day of Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait and hoisting the national and party flags at all AL party offices across the country.
At the same time, special prayers will be offered across the country while food will be distributed among the poor and the destitute, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader told at a briefing held on Tuesday at the AL President's Dhanmondi political office.


