Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:45 AM
Sports

Sevilla against Roma put behind closed doors as La Liga consider options

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

MADRID, MARCH 10: Sevilla's match at home to Roma in the Europa League on Thursday has become the latest fixture to be put behind closed doors due to the coronavirus while La Liga is waiting for advice on whether to shut off domestic matches this weekend, AFP Sport understands.
Sevilla and Roma will play in front of empty stands at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, just as Valencia's Champions League second leg at home to Atalanta on Tuesday will be also be played without fans.
"The Sevilla FC-AS Roma match in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 will be played behind closed doors," read a Sevilla statement on Monday evening. "This is in order to preserve the safety of the public and to contain the contagion of COVID-19."    -AFP


